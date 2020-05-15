If you’re updating your statement wear line-up for the coming season, luxury fashion label Meadow needs to be your one-stop-solution. The brand which is not even a year old has found a significant connect with Bollywood; from Taapsee Pannu, Sayani Gupta to Aditi Rao Hyadri, every millennial icon is a fan. The label only uses natural, fair-trade fabrics and has a zero-waste focus as well. We were especially impressed with its line-up and selection of summer palettes which features chic, neutral colour-blocking, fun pleated silhouettes, Kimono-inspired numbers, basically everything that screams dressy summer.

Dew Mist jacket and pants by Meadow

Interesting embroideries have always been the label’s forte. The brand’s upcoming summer collection has been inspired by nature and features some fantastic wearable, embroidered options. We caught up with Deepansha Goyal of Meadow to understand her label better:

Tell us a little about how Meadow, the label was conceived

The label was created in 2019, inspired by nature and women. At Meadow, we aim to create garments for all generations of women. Meadow designs romantic heirloom garments that will live in your closet forever.

Tell us about the kind of line-up you've focused on with your newest collection

We are launching our Summer 2020 collection, TERRA soon. It’s a collection inspired by elements and colours of earth's flora and fauna. We've created a beautiful Terra print and handcrafted delicate embroideries done on breezy linens, cotton, silk cotton chanderi, perfect for summers.

Dahlia Summer Dress

Our Summer 2020 collection has two categories, luxury ready-to-wear and ethnic wear so we have something to offer to all our clients. Our design ethos with all collections is to make feminine, effortless key pieces that can be styled with client uniqueness.

What are the challenges to running a luxury fashion label today?

Though running a fashion label that embodies handcrafted textiles and garments is fun and liberating, we do have to compete with fast-fashion retailers. We try to overcome that by sharing the value of handcrafted garments with our clients.

Tell us how you approach slow fashion?

We only use high-quality natural fabrics like silk, linen, cotton adorned with handcrafted textile design. All our numbers are locally sourced and made in house in a fair wage and safe environment, empowering craftsmen of India. For all seasons we limit ourselves to one sample collection. Every client order is made-to-order, reducing waste.

Daisy lace jacket and Daisy lace skirt

The label has found a distinct connect with Bollywood. What is new-age Bollywood looking for, in terms of luxe fashion?

It is wonderful to connect with celebrity stylists. We love sharing our work with them. New-age Bollywood is actively supporting clothing startups and looking for young, creative looks.

Celebrity stylists are keenly connecting with home-grown clothing labels, it is extremely helpful and encouraging.

Can you tell us anything about what you're planning next?

We are constantly searching for inspiration and ideas for upcoming collections. Fashion dynamics have completely changed due to coronavirus pandemic. We are trying to incorporate more sustainability in terms of surface and garment making, reducing the number of looks in seasonal collections, make way for designs that are created more freely, creatively, ethically.