FOReT celebrates the spirit of nature with its elegant and chic accessories and this summer the Mumbai-based PETA certified and vegan fashion brand launches its new edit - Ode to Gaia, or Ode to Mother Earth. “In this collection, we have brought together the breathtaking moments of nature that inspires us. From the seas to the flowers and constellation, our collection pays a tribute to mother earth,” offers Supriya Satam, the founder of the sustainable luxury fashion brand that was born out of her search for stylish and eco-friendly accessories, two years back.

With handmade cork as the central element, FOReT that means forest in French, makes stunning pieces of jewellery, bags and wallets. The current edit creates a beautiful symphony with eye-catching ceramic beads and antique silver forming a unique composition with the earthy texture of corks. High-quality magnetic snaps for the closure of necklaces can also be found. The design profile is androgynous and 30-year-old Supriya informs, “Our first thought is to create smart designs that can easily fit men’s lifestyle giving them the flexibility to transform their look from casual to modish office setup. Moreover, most of our designs are versatile and we receive quite a few requests to adapt the designs for women and also vice-versa.”

The online label also believes in minimalism and creates timeless pieces with the help of 3D technology which Supriya believes will witness a boom post lockdown. “The aftermath of the global pandemic will see an inclination towards 3D technology. This medium is a game-changer as it allows for faster creation of prototypes and can create complicated designs with ease,” feels Supriya who also points out that maintaining a fine balance between a new ecosystem and traditional method is a necessity to sustain skilful artisans. FOReT also aims at introducing categories beyond handbags and jewellery in future while embracing the philosophy of style and responsible fashion.