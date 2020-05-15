Hand-crafted designer juttis are all the rage and luckily labels like Thread Stories are taking major leaps when it comes to experimental styling. The two-year-old brand has been acquiring a lot of cred for its stunningly Instagram-worthy juttis, which usually meld traditional craftsmanship and quirky new-age detailing. Their newest Silver Cloud juttis, for instance, put a modernist touch to dressy juttis with monochrome sequins. The brand’s denim sneakers and summery kolhapuris are also a huge hit with millennial crowds, as well as celebrities who can’t stop flaunting the labels’ juttis.

We caught up with Rohini Hans, the name behind Thread Stories to explore the brand a bit further:



Tell us a little about how Thread Stories, the label was conceived

I pursued a degree in hospitality and creativity was something that was also a part of it. Of course, with the immense support of my family and a few close friends, I was able to give a direction to my creative skills. I remember the sleepless nights that my brand demanded from me towards the beginning, haha! I wanted to label my brand in a way that people could relate to it, while doing full justice to what we make.

Finding trustworthy artists who would comprehend my creativity and style and bring them out on my juttis was the hardest ice to crack! It’s difficult to be successful at the first go, a lot of ups and downs, falling and then getting up again was what happened with me in the beginning. But it’s been a learning process, we’re still learning. Learning to make people happy with our products!

Tell us about the kind of line-up you've focused on with your newest summer collections

With the newest line-ups, we’ve tried to stick to conventional styling. The designs on the juttis are more intricate and detail oriented, making it a perfect choice for women to rely on them as the wedding and festive season is right around the corner. We’ve used a lot of bead and sequin work, mirror detailing sewn with the zari and resham thread work techniques.

Tell us about your denim sneakers

Denim sneakers are my personal favourite! They're cute, their chic yet so comfortable giving that perfect sneaker vibe. It is for the girl next door, I feel like it’s meant for every kind of woman. To be honest, I never thought they would do so great! But it turned out to be one of the best sellers.

Why do you think your shoes are so popular with the millennials?

Thread Stories was made to bring a modern touch to the traditional and conventional juttis. That has also been our tagline from the very beginning. Millennials love all that that is unconventional, affordable and lets their outfit shine while making them look exclusive in their own way, which is why I feel youngsters prefer our brand when it comes to pairing footwear with western and traditional outfits.

Can you tell us anything about what you're planning next?

Well, I’ve been planning to expand my creativity and with the amazing craftsman we have in our team, I’m sure we’ll be able to raise a few eyebrows! We’ve already exhibited our plethora of designs and creativity on juttis , sneakers and kolhapuris, next we’re bringing out another style for our customers. We are going to make the reveal SOON! Stay tuned.