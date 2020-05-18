Fashion just got a facelift this lockdown and to keep you updated, city-based sustainable brand Earthwear launches a range of masks.

Available in earthy shades like green, brown, red and mustard, the masks are washable and reusable. Made out of skin-friendly fabrics like soft cotton it can be easily teamed with any dresses – western or ethnic.

Talking about the masks, Vineeta Ganeriwala Gupta who started the multi-store label with husband Manav says, “Earthwear was conceived with the belief that our fashion choices must not let our Mother Earth and nature to suffer and while producing these masks they have ensured that our safety must not choke the Earth.” Continuing she adds, “Keeping in mind the current scenario and the global outbreak of COVID-19, staying safe and keeping our family safe is everyone’s priority. While hygiene and regular sanitization is something which we can never ignore, masks have become a part of our wardrobe these days. And Earthwear gives sustainable, safe and comfortable options in this regard.”

Price: Rs 90 for a pack of 3.