The festival of lights may look different this year, however splurging on haute timepieces will never go out of fashion. Luxury, specialised watches are having a huge moment right now, as homegrown and international brands are stepping up their craftsmanship to offer the most exclusive and unique range of timepieces this season. From jewellery-inspired watches to the rarest watch movement designs, Swarovski detailing, diamond-encrusted and rose gold base watches, our festive timepiece round-up has it all.

Raga By Titan

Raga by Titan has announced the Moments of Joy collection comprising 14 watches featuring exclusively designed Swarovski crystals in fluid shapes and pastel tones which make each number a versatile festive pick. The line-up is a modern take on the signature styling of the brand and boasts of accents like floating crystals, rotating discs and swiveling butterfly crystals and some variants from the collection come along with a complimentary Swarovski studded finger ring. Price: INR 5,495/- to INR 19,995/ .

Ganesha Engraved Watch by Jaipur Watch Company

The exclusive Ganesha watch is a one-of-a-kind, fully hand-engraved timepiece that took the label’s in-house artisans two and half months to create. The artistic metal inlay work coupled with the skeleton dial inspired by the “Jaali” design from Indian temples makes this timepiece a head-turner. The dial has been engraved in a way that it reflects the roof and pillars of the temple with Lord Ganesh sitting on a lotus at the center. The 46 mm, Automatic 8215 Citizen Miyota watch comes with a power reserve of 50 hours, a sapphire crystal front and back, hand-made butterfly clasp leather straps and a ruby placed as the crown.

Price on request.

Sparkling Lights by Swatch

For Diwali Swatch has come up with the Sparkling Lights collection featuring glittery picks with dials in sun-brushed gold, dark pink, silver, and rose gold hues. The watch bezel is polished with stainless steel and the straps include solid matte gold colored silicone, polished stainless steel with gold colored PVD, and silver colored leather straps, which make the watches really versatile. Price: Rs 5750 onwards

Chopard LUC Watches

L.U.C men's watches represent the highest standards of Swiss watchmaking and these contemporary and yet classic timepieces are all entirely assembled and produced at the maison's Geneva and Fleurier workshops. They feature nubuck calfskin straps and are fitted with the ultra-slim self-winding movement with chronometer-grade certification. The L.U.C 96.12-L also features a 65-hour power reserve and an 18-carat rose gold crown. Available at Johnson Watch Company. Price on request

Jump Hour Watch by Jaipur Watch Company

The Jump Hour Watch, unlike a traditional watch, has a disc behind a tiny window on the dial that ‘jumps’ to indicate the hour accurately when the minute hand touches 12 (60 minutes). This heirloom timepiece has a royal blue dial that comes with a steel case, chrome finish, special lugs, modified automatic movement, with a power reserve of 40 hours and a 'quick-release' strap and is available in 2 sizes (46mm for men and 40mm unisex size).

Our Pick Of The Season:

Breitling Chronomat

The brand new Breitling Chronomat collection is an all-purpose watch featuring an exquisite Rouleaux bracelet with a butterfly clasp, perfectly expressing Breitling’s contemporary-meets-retro style and signature rotating bezel which come with rider tabs. Each chronograph is powered by the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01, an in-house mechanical movement delivering an impressive power reserve of about 70 hours. Available at Exclusive Lines. Price on request.