Even though it's a little subdued this year, festive season is now in full swing, and wedding season is almost upon us. Shopping for some statement pieces and traditional jewellery sets will add that spark that this year’s been missing. With a legacy of almost seven decades, Navrathan Jewellers has been a respected name in the industry. The brand promises handcrafted jewellery that is a stylish mix of traditional motifs and contemporary sensibilities, and might just be what you're looking for.

Make a statement

It is their temple jewellery that the brand is most popular for. They combine classical designs, that are the signature of temple jewellery, with choicest emeralds and rubies. The pieces take inspiration from various regions of the country. Take for instance the Gundu Mala with a Taviz Style Pendant, a traditional Coorgi design with emeralds, or the Antique Choker Leaf Design made in the Kolhapur style. You can also choose from their heirloom bangles, rings and jhumkas.

If it’s cocktails parties you're going to be attending, pieces from their diamond and platinum range would be more apt. Designed with the urban woman in mind, the statement pieces pair well with both Western, as well as ethnic wear. Delicate metal work comes together with lustrous gems in these artisanally crafted numbers. Our eyes on the Diamond Ring with Mother of Pearls, the Diamond Tanzanite Bracelet and the Diamond Chandelier Earrings with Blue Sapphires.

Wedding bells

Navrathan Jewellers has also seen the popularity of their wedding sets rise over the past few decades. Their bridal collections boast sets, consisting of rings, bangles, neckpieces, maang tikas, earrings and vaddanams, and come in the temple style, antique finish, as well as some modern numbers. Uncut gems, pearls, kundan, meenakari and polki work make appearances.

Each handcrafted piece of jewellery from the brand takes over a month to make, with their bigger necklaces taking more than 3- 4 months. It's this attention to detail, and their dedication and love for heritage, that makes Navrathan Jewellers stand out from other brands in the market and preserve their legacy for years to come.

