Arjun Agarwal’s latest edit has created a hard-to-miss buzz on Instagram. The gorgeous flowy white

silhouettes with a splash of colourful floral motifs will keep you warm enough during your winter brunches and cocktail luncheons.

Giving us more details about the new edit, the Alipore-based couturier elaborates, “Considering the pandemic, we needed items to uplift the mood of our wardrobes, and that’s why we have prints inspired by watercolours, which make for statement-worthy pieces.” The highlights of the edit are gowns with extreme back cuts, printed saris with quirky blouses, high-waist trousers, trailing capes with exaggerated sleeves, kurtas and jackets with contemporary cuts for men and much more.

Arjun stresses on ‘owning your style’ and has kept the profile of the edit quite flexible. Talking about his fresh line-up’s versatility, Arjun tells us, “This edit gives you lots of scope to find your individuality. You can mix and match the outfits with your other clothes, and style them the way you want to. So, one can explore more than what has been presented. It’s all about owning your style and individuality and it’s always at the back of our mind, whenever we are dealing with our patrons. You are what you wear.” Some of his suggestions to up your fashion quotient include combining the blouses with old printed or single tone trousers for women and pairing the printed kurta with a plain jacket or Jawahar coat for men.

Arjun believes firmly that ‘the fabric is not the main essence, rather the look is’ and accordingly he uses organic fabrics like silk, cotton, georgettes and even organza. His lycra churidars, known for

their excellent fit and comfort, have become quite a hit among his patrons, just like his sherwanis that have a strong fan-following for its subtle embroidery and light-weight factor. Stressing on the functionality of clothes, Arjun says, “Weddings are an elaborate affair and wearing a heavy sherwani can be an ordeal.

Keeping this important factor in mind we make light-weight ensembles for men without compromising on the grandeur of the look.”

Arjun also informs us that he is planning to design bridal lehengas soon. His other plans include open-

ing a second store in the city, and more in Delhi and Mumbai.