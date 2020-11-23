If you want to recreate Billie Eilish's graffiti-heavy, power punk ensemble from her newest video for Therefore I Am, you must know that it's not available online; the look was custom-made by a Seoul-based street wear label called Skoot Apparel that's hugely in-demand right now for obvious reasons. Billie also sported the cream-colored jacket for last night's American music Awards performance, and her stylist Samantha Burkhart often takes to Instagram to share details about Billie's newest looks from Skoot.

Billie and Finneas at AMAs 2020. Billie wears a custom look by Skoot

"Skoot is really sick and does all these weird custom pieces you’d never expect. Dude, there’s so many underground-ish brands that are coming up through Instagram," Billie said in an interview recently.

Skoot's neon anime-themed sweatshirts and anti-fit jackets are all the rage with pop icons like Dua Lipa and Rosalia. MLMA is the Korean artist and designer behind the under-the-radar Korean fashion label that seems to have a cult following in Hollywood, in fact Billie has even showered love on MLMA on Instagram. The brand curates punk-meets-anime styling which is ideal for the K-Pop aesthetic Billie usually goes for in terms of personal fashion.

Dua Lipa in a dragon jacket by Skoot

Interestingly, K-Pop band BTS has also been sported wearing some really interesting custom-made numbers by the brand. Earlier this year Dua Lipa was spotted in a graffiti-printed jacket by Skoot, but Billie definitely remains one of Skoot's biggest loyalists. The Grammy winner has not only worn Skoot picks for her red carpet appearances but also for her live shows. Skoot's monogram line-up is one of the most popular collections which is fast selling out and features quirky, dark prints and their sweats and button-downs ae also really popular on Instagram.