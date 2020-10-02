Durga Puja is just around the corner and if you are still in two minds about going out for your last minute shopping at the malls, given the pandemic situation, Baazar Kolkata has come up with an alternative and safer solution -- Baazar on Wheels, which brings u the shopping experience on a mobile van to your doorstep.

Talking about the latest venture, Umesh Sharma, head of marketing, Baazar Kolkata offers, “The pandemic is not over yet but life goes on and so do celebrations. Though we are all adapting to the new normal there is still anxiety among people. Also, we noticed that though people are venturing out, it's strictly restricted to their jobs. Hence, we decided to launch Baazar on Wheels and bring the store closer to them instead”.

Launched earlier this month, Baazar on Wheels is technically a 17-ft mobile shopping truck that will ply around the city, stationing themselves at strategic locations. From Nagerbazaar to Newtown and Gariahat to Jadavpur, the truck will crisscross across the city and its peripheries every day from 10 am to 8 pm. The truck will have a well-geared supervisor, one sales manager and two salesmen. Trial room is also available making your shopping experience satisfactory.

What can we expect in the collection? Informing us Sharma says, “We have the latest in fashion for men, women and children, with special focus on work-from-home outfits. Men one can pick from the casual and formal wear options and there's a wide range of ethnic and Western wear for the women that won't make a deep dent in the wallet”.

Though for now, this option is available in Kolkata alone, they have plans to introduce Baazar on Wheels in Odisha and Bihar too.