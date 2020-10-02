Cynthia D'Souza D'Silva seeks the world and the people around her as an inspiration for her creativity, which is why her jewellery label Trinketz has made way for a range of experimental, one-of-a-kind bling which can make you stand out in a crowd. Independent, homegrown brands have had to find newer ways to engage with their clientele and experimental labels like Trinketz, especially, have been amping up the audience engagement to get a better perspective on what younger consumers are looking for right now.

“We are living in interesting times. Women today are open minded about what they wear and they enjoy experimenting with their jewellery. Everyone is evolving and millennials in particular are a generation looking for comfortable yet innovatively designed jewellery that also has been sustainably produced. Be it for an occasion or daily wear, they are looking for exclusivity,” the designer tells us. Cynthia’s last dusk-to-dawn jewellery line-up did really well with the urban, working crowd who are always in the market for versatile jewellery. We caught up with the designer to hear more about her upcoming Mediterranean line-up and her plans to sustain a homegrown label in a post-pandemic age:

Tell us about your upcoming line-up

Our collections are usually an outcome of the insights I gather and conversations I have with clients and people around us. This gives me good room for creativity as a designer. I am currently sketching our newest line inspired from my trip to Spain and the places I have visited and the people I met. The collection will be centered around the colorful and eclectic life and energy of the Mediterranean.

When did you start Trinketz? What was the idea behind the label?

Trinketz was conceptualised around three and a half years back. Fashion and jewellery was always my calling . One fine day I firmed my decision to quit my corporate job in pursuit of becoming a jewellery designer. While I was going to be doing something I was passionate about, it also gave me an opportunity to spend more time with my daughter Xeniella.

Can you walk us through your design process?

All our collections are designed by me and skillfully handcrafted by Indian artisans. We use metals such as brass and 925 Sterling Silver and the pieces are encrusted with semiprecious stones, Swarovski crystals with gold or silver plating, this is the core of our products quality.

What are some of the influences behind your designs?

I often take inspiration from everything around me; most of all from nature, geometry and my travels. My prime focus remains that our collections should stand out for being chic, trendy, easy to wear and also gentle on the wallet.

Has the Covid crisis affected your business in any way? Did you have to make some operational changes?

Yes! Like everyone else we were no differently affected by COVID. However, we consider ourselves lucky, because in the last two months we have seen people starting to reach out and engage more with the label. We also have taken this opportunity to realign our partner relations and collaborations. We are focusing more on building the brand and coming up with innovative ideas to connect with our audience, from expansion of our online platform, to new and unique collections, to tie-up with influencers and celebrities, these are some of the things we are planning for 2021.