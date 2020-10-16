In a world caught amidst fast fashion where machines have taken over the good old karigars, Monalisha Manna’s Earthaments offers a respite from modern monotony. The home-grown silver-jewellery brand, born out of the creative musings of the heart is the beautiful assimilation of craftsmanship and traditional motifs reminiscent of arabesque art. It is this rendezvous that makes every piece of her jewellery not just an art but also an heirloom to pass on.

Earthaments’s latest edit Ibtida celebrates the deep-rooted amalgam of cultures. Monalisha, 26, who left her engineering career lured by her creative DNA tells us, “Ibtida has had its origin from nowhere and yet from everywhere it bolsters on, to glory and enticement. From the Islamic architectural patterns on the mosque floor with the tombs in the periphery to the sculptured naksha enamelled on the walls of the temple, these have been equal inculcation of inspiration for the artist inside.” And the aesthetics manifest itself beautifully in chandbali, elaborate chokers, finger rings and bangles that accentuates an ethnic ensemble.

For an independent artiste like Monalisha with modest financial backing, curating a new edit in the midst of the pandemic has been an uphill task. However, she is quick to point out that it also opened up new avenues and the brand envisions tomorrow as an opportunity for new learning and mutual progress.

What keeps the young designer constantly inspired is the element of art surrounding her universe. “I love the idea of painting a beautiful picture, I always have. The way a beautiful piece of art adds an anchor in the chaotic sea that the world puts me in a peaceful and calm place. That is what I believe I do with my work. Balancing my world out with elements of art, elements of aesthetics,” Monalisha tells us before signing off.



Price point: Rs 500-10,000

Available through Facebook and Instagram