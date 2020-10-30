When a mother and her two daughters decided to take their penchant for creativity and enterprise up by a notch, the result was Tinkling Toes. The Punjab-based bespoke jutti brand, with a flagship store in Noida, is steered by sisters Varinda and Sakshi Handa. Mom Renu stands as the pillar of strength for the duo.

The one-and-a-half-year-old venture prides itself of its fashion-forward outlook with a combination of quirky and contemporary designs and stunning craftsmanship. Their latest collection is Life, and elaborating on it Varinda, who is in charge of the creative aspect of the business says, “People are generally ignorant of the sources which are solely responsible for bringing life into existence. Thus, the brand took an initiative and created gorgeous and comfortable juttis inspired by nature.” The collection consists of eight juttis and each of them highlights the elements of life. A melange of thread embroidery and beadwork incrustate into motifs ranging from ditsy flowers and leaves. Look for Chlorophyll, a bottle green pair with beadwork representing clusters of leaves or the Cacti, which is a riot of colour on the canvas of the ethnic footwear. Available in soothing shades of green, grey, beige, blush pink and more, the pairs can be coordinated with Indo-western wear as well apart for traditional wear, suggests Varinda.

Talking about the idea behind starting the venture Sakshi who heads the operations offers, “The idea was to create footwear that is worth flaunting and that can be worn beyond special occasions. Comfort was also a major factor for us so we ensured that we use high-quality fabrics for the lining and a sturdy sole so that one can wear it more often. Also, the motifs are contemporary. (They) match the sensibilities of today’s women who love to experiment and make a statement.”

The duo is already planning the new theme for their fall collection and we were informed that it will be something that will surprise their patrons.

Price Rs 2200 onwards