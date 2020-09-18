Bollywood is warming up to conscious high fashion and sustainability seems to be the leading trend because even A-listers are recycling couture picks from their closets, and we are taking notes.

The Floral Flutter dress by Zimmerman

For Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday party, Alia Bhatt, who is currently in a relationship with Riddhima’s brother Ranbir Kapoor, recyled a Zimmerman skater dress which she had worn two years back. The Lovelorn Floral Flutter Dress by the Australian designer is a resort wear number, constructed from lightweight cotton, the structured mini is designed with a fitted bodice that leads to a flared silhouette with a lattice trim.

Alia wore the Zimmerman dress at a birthday back in 2018

Alia had worn the same strcutured mini for her BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s birthday party in 2018, so it's safe to say the dress belongs to her personal collection. Alia's Zimmerman dress costs something around Rs 62,000.

Shraddha wore it for a film event in 2018

In fact, this particular resort number is a favourite with many Bollywood names like Malaika Arora Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who have sported in the recent past. Zimmerman is of course, known for embroidered, flouncy resort dresses and structured minis, and the label is in fact, in the headlines for it's newest ready-to-wear lineup.