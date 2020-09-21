Mumbai-based indie label Chola has always prioritised everyday luxury and 2020 is obviously the year of the loungewear considering how much time we are spending working at home. Functional but crisp, roomy numbers are the need of the hour, which let us meet our deadlines from our couch, and also navigate our way around a pandemic. Chola’s newest line-up features flared, easy and effortless silhouettes that are also edgy, and showcase some very interesting colour trends.

The brand has always pursued the 'less is more' mantra and in the newest edit, the focus is on easily pairable separates, although the collection also features some really sharp one-piece numbers. We found quite a few deconstructed high-low and crop tops which play up the hem, fierce high-collar kaftans, balloon jackets, frilly shirts, low-crotch trousers etc. The Ninja Warrior collection, as the new line-up is called, is a collaboration with an artist named Renuka, and mainly features hand-painted fabrics and quite a bit of blotted monochromatic art, which makes the pieces one-of-a-kind.

The collection’s utilitarian aesthetic is its most relevant aspect because even the frilliest of high-low dresses have relied upon a hassle-free, flared silhouette that isn't too fitting or clingy. Some of the solid coloured basics like sailor trousers, back panel shirts and retro pinafore numbers are the most versatile additions because they have excellent desk-to-dinner quality.