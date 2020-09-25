Despite being a 120-year-old jewellery brand, The House of MBJ, founded in 1897, has consistently been in sync with millennial priorities and has ushered in newer avenues for heritage jewellery. The Kolkata-based jewellery house’s origin can be traced back to Ratangarh in the Churu District of Rajasthan, as swarnkars or jewellers to the erstwhile royal family. And in 2020 when the intimate wedding circuit is in desperate need of a revamped, functional styling memo, the label is doing wonders with its line-up of handcrafted polki, traditional jadau and more.

The reason why a House of MBJ necklace is recognised all over the country is because the jewellery house has essentially made way for a more expressive and diverse design culture, and has perfected a look that’s globally relevant. This is also why names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta etc have often flaunted pieces by House of MBJ so often. Their newest bridal line-up, for instance, has a certain sense of cosmopolitanism, despite having a strong allegiance to Mughal and Rajputi design influences (stylist Surbhi Mehta, for example, recently sported a one-of-a-kind Polki choker with Tanzanite gemstones engraved with Russian carved emeralds and pearls).

A handcrafted Polki necklace set with emerald drops with detachable detailing

For their bridal collection the jewellery house is working towards making the pieces more functional and effortless. “The beautiful kadas, heavy chokers and earrings are all styled to be versatile with the idea that each piece can be worn as a statement piece and effortlessly accessorize both Indian and western attires. The limited edition pieces ranging from beautiful chandbalis embellished with pearls and diamonds, chandeliers glittering with diamonds, animal- motif inspired peacock kadas, chunky cocktail rings and bracelets with beautifully crafted motifs, bangles embellished with diamonds, heavy chokers adorned with rubies, emeralds, pearls and diamonds transport one to the bygone era in all elegance,” we are told.

In the wedding line-up we spotted some carved emerald numbers which are trending big this season, along with breathy diamond and rose gold kadas and polki necklaces. “Bridal pieces like choker sets, rani haars, bracelets, bangles have been handcrafted with emeralds, pearls and rubies. The brand’s exclusive Polki and diamond jewellery pieces, designs are a beautiful juxtaposition of old and new! It is through the union of these two elements that they are able to maintain the traditional streak while being in touch with the contemporary trends,” we are told.

Like most design houses, House of MBJ is also maneuvering along the new normal especially for the upcoming wedding season. The label is offering exclusive video calls with their jewellery experts upon appointments, where consumers can also browse their excellent selection of jewellery. The store in the city has also been abiding by health guidelines. “We are here to ease you and make it all happen. Our store staff has been trained to keep the store surroundings clean and sanitized at all times. Experience the same warmth and excitement all over again as we welcome you back to our stores,” the brand writes on its Facebook page.