While one can argue that the pandemic has affected our fashion as we have to cover our faces, we cannot deny that it has gifted us an accessory that has only accentuated our style. Masks have become an indispensable part of our lives and the options are galore. Among the many available in the market, Lee and Lou’s premium masks stand out for its fit, comfort factor, appealing designs and safety elements.

Kolkata-based Lee & Lou’s handmade masks fit quite well with its elastic ear loops and adjustable nose clip, woven underneath. Its breathable fabric and 5-Ply construction aids in filtering out pollutants and bacteria. Striking prints and embroidery in soothing shades of blush pink, blue, orange and more make it more appealing. We sampled a chikankari embroidered mask in baby pink and loved it for its soft fabric and an amazing fit.

Washable and reusable, the masks can be teamed with both ethnic and Western outfits and is available on leading online shopping sites.

Price: Rs 250 to 850.