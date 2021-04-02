Hermoso is the first edition of the Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Pop Up by Aishwariya R Prithvi and Nethra M Pravin that celebrates the ‘wild summers’ of Chennai. Bringing together different brands — the pop up brings you everything from skincare and jewellery; to sarees and home décor.

Featuring a wide variety of brands including clothing labels like Madras Nirvana, Aa Guru Silks and The Pride Shop; and food stalls by Knock Out Rusi and Shimo Bakers among others, the pop-up promises to be an entire day dedicated to smart and conscious shopping. There's also some interesting handmade stationery from Citta Handmade. “Through this pop-up, we decided to support new startups and promote new brands. We’re also tying up with a bunch of NGOs like Dhvija, to focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and that’s what makes Hermoso special,” share Nethra M Pravin and Aishwarya R Prithvi, the curators.

April 10, Hanu Reddy Residence, Poes Garden, 9.30 am to 8.30pm.

