Ugadi is just a few days away and although most of you will be spending it indoors this year, much like last year, that does not mean you can’t dress up! And whatever you decide to wear — be it a classic langa voni, a pattu chira or even a dressy kurta — accessories can make or break your look! We list out a few jewellery options— from classic gold-toned chokers to antique necklaces — that can elevate your look.

Vintage appeal

If you like jewellery with a vintage appeal, we recommend you look at city-based designer Rachna Mehta’s collection. For instance, this neckpiece with ruby, uncut diamonds and emeralds could add an element of colour. She has an array of old jewellery that she upcycles and transforms. The said piece is from a small jewellery store from the lanes of Rajasthan that Rachna reworked. Rs. 2,90,000 upwards. Available online.

Heirloom picks

Beauty in intricacy

We haven’t forgotten the minimalist fashionistas. Want one statement accessory to stand out? Hyderabad-based jewellery designer Ridhi Asrani’s eponymous line is known for opulent but edgy designs. So if you want to team your traditional ensemble with fusion jewellery, opt for these intricately crafted Mallika Gloves. This piece is an amalgam of the heirloom haathphool and a glove, crafted in the silhouette of a wristlet. It comprises dainty floral elements as though sewn together on a string to replicate a garland. The accessory made with champagne-toned crystals is apt for those who want to keep it minimal with just one statement accessory. Rs. 13,600 upwards. Available online.

Fusion tales

If you are thinking of the true blue Telugu styling, we suggest you take a look at Kishandas & Co. Their collection comprises peacock-shaped jhumkas studded with Burmese rubies and Zambian emeralds. That apart, look out for the choker made with rubies and polkis, long necklaces, bajubands or arm bands and waist-belt or vaddanam that are crafted using nakshi technique. Rs. 5,00,000 upwards. Available at their store.

In tradition

Pearl perfect

If gold does not float your boat, check out the e-portal BlingVine, helmed by founder Gaurav Bansal. They have classy jewellery studded with Swarovski and Austrian crystals that lend a rather luxurious feel. Look out for their chokers and matching earrings that will let you add the desired hint of bling without being over-the-top. They also offer neckpieces inspired by jewellery worn by Jaipur royalty, crafted from cultured Venetian shell pearls in ivory, with the pendant studded with Swarovski crystals. Rs. 8,000 upwards. Available online.