This Poila Baisakh pop-up at Monkey bar will feature DJ Skip and a LataSita showcase U.Roy Published: | 12th April 2021 03:49 PM The Poila Baisakh sundowner at Monkey Bar is unmissable This Poila Baisakh weekend, head to Monkey Bar for one-of-a-kind sundowner where Kolkata-based DJ Skip will perform a live set and upcycling label LataSita will host a showcase featuring some hip, zero-waste pieces. Venue: Monkey Bar Time: 6 pm. Details available online