Inspired by the songs of Springs, Leher the latest edit by Lakshita is warm, comfortable and stylish.

The collection boasts of lighter fabrics such as cotton, georgette and linen which are apt for the season. Along with pastel hues, the collection also has pinks and Pantone colour of the year - illuminating yellow and ultimate grey. The collection features different types of silhouettes matching the fashion sensibilities of all.

Kavita Kharbanda, Managing Director & Head Designer says, "We are happy to get the collection to our customers in time for the Spring. We have included something for every age-group. Our motive is to provide utmost comfort and style to women of all body shapes, ages and sizes so they can feel their best selves. We also aim at giving styles which include occasion wear, office wear, casual wear and essentials.”

The price range starts from Rs 1500 onwards and is available on their website and at their stores as well.