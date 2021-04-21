Tiffany & Co. has signed Blackpink singer and solo K-pop artist Rosé as its new global ambassador, alongside A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o, Elle Fanning, and Chinese actor-musician Jackson Yee. She will soon appear in a digital campaign for the iconic jewellery label's Hardwear collection this month.

“I’ve always loved wearing Tiffany jewelry. To be part of an iconic brand that has been part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me. I am very honored and excited to be a part of the Hardwear campaign and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said the singer. Rosé sports a sleek 18K gold gauge link necklaces and pavé diamonds with grace in the images from the campaign.

Over the past few months, Rosé has been spotted wearing layered chain necklaces from the Hardwear collection as she promoted her first solo singles, On the Ground and Gone, paired with runway picks by Ashley Williams, Vivienne Westwood and David Koma.