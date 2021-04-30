For the past 27 years, Zari Banaras has been proudly upholding India’s heritage; weaving it delicately and aesthetically in its opulent banarasi saris. Based out of Varanasi, the hub of the traditional weaves, the label’s repertoire includes gorgeous drapes, a must-have in any bride’s trousseau across regions and cultures. Besides dealing in classic and timeless weaves like kanjivaram pattu, brocade and others the brand is now tapping on the sartorial choices of the millennials, creating lighter and more wearable versions for special occasions. Saurabh Shah, director of the brand, points at the changing trends and why organza is the choice of material for the millennials. Excerpts:

What is it that makes the brand stand out in a melee of similar labels?

Our price point primarily makes us stand out. Our pieces do not compromise on quality and are no less than designer wear, yet totally affordable. The brand offers a very distinct product line based on the principles of heritage and artisanship. Our focus is on creating the finest quality handcrafted designs.

Your new edit brings traditional weaves in more wearable forms...

Given the temperature and humidity in the summertime, we have come up with a line that is lighter and can be easily worn. We work with various kinds of fabrics including silk, chanderi, cotton silk and organza, which weigh much less. Among these, organza, the modern fabric, is becoming a rage among young fashionistas for its lightness, the possibility of digital prints and silky sheen.

What kind of sari trends can we expect in 2021?

The sari is worn only during occasions like wedding and receptions. But now, women are opting for lighter saris for cocktail, corporate and birthday parties. The most in-demand fabric for 2021 is organza.

What are your future plans?

Since we are an e-commerce entity supplying to many designer stores across India, we would like to expand our base and reach out to more sari lovers.

Rs2,500 onwards. Available online