Nidhi Chordia’s latest edit is perfect for your year-end travel and party plans

’Tis the season of holidays and Chennai-based designer Nidhi Chordia tells us how to amp up the festive mood. Nidhi is all set with an exciting new collection called the Holiday Season that is your wardrobe solution for all possible occasions starting from the airport look to that rocking Christmas and the New Year’s Eve party. Featuring a wide range of women’s wear that promises to make your holiday look stand out, the collection is resplendent with animal, geometric and chevron prints. Expect western wear including jackets and blazers, sequined trousers and dresses in vibrant colours like golden browns, electric blues and hot pinks.

“We are introducing about 15 to 20 styles of western wear keeping in mind Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” says Nidhi and adds that the edit also has stylish dresses, skirts and sequined co-ord sets in soft cotton, linen, crepe and satin. Expect flairs, bows and formal suits along with flowy dresses.

Launched online in collaboration with Shopconnect.live the event saw celebrities like Vandana Srikanth and Priya Thalur.

“Shopping nowadays is not as active as it could be in the store and that is why we launched this collection online,” says Nidhi. We wonder if the uncertain travel restrictions presented any apprehensions, and she explains, “Even though we are facing a tough time due to the pandemic, the zest to live life and accept the uncertainties and move on is the current attitude of most people. Therefore e-commerce sales have been encouraging.” She also adds that the Chennai market, in particular, is leaning towards more western clothing. “My personal experience in the last few years has seen the market for high fashion brands growing vastly. Clients are following trends and are looking for the latest in terms of design and styles,” expresses the designer.

Designer Nidhi Chordia

Rs 4,000 onwards. Available online.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com