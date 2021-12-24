Couturier Poonam Kasera’s pro-active digital approach yields results

Poonam Kasera’s Sabke Liye Kuch Khaas campaign launched earlier this year was strengthened further through the digital medium. The ‘sabke’ or ‘everyone’ part of the campaign got amplified, all thanks to the stupendous reach of the medium that has become a way of life, now. “Social media has helped with the visibility of our brand and helped us connect with all demographics of the society,” shares Ruchi Kasera who helps run the menswear brand, started by her mother-in-law, Poonam Kasera.

It’s interesting to note that while for most fashion brands online retailing is still a fairly new game, deemed necessary due to the pandemic, but Poonam Kasera had embraced the medium-long before it became compulsory to survive. “We are on social media for years now, but customer interactions increased manifold during the pandemic lockdown phase. Customers were more comfortable viewing and selecting attires online rather than physically visiting the store. So, the digital interface has helped us reach other cities without actually being there,” adds Ruchi.

Talking about men’s renewed approach to fashion, Ruchi points out that they are looking for more timeless pieces and something that falls in the line with sustainability. Hence, the brand’s memo features more classic pieces with a touch of contemporary elements.

According to Ruchi, 2021 again witnessed an upward trend in the wedding industry and they managed to create exquisite pieces for the season. They expect the continuation of this positive run in 2022 too and have readied their collections featuring pastel hues with pearls and chikankari work. There will be brighter shades as well for special occasions, Ruchi tells us.