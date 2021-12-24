Darshika by Shahun Agarwal is ready for expansion

City couturier Shagun Agarwal’s biggest lesson from the pandemic is the reaffirmation of her belief in how comfort and utility of outfits are important to the wearer. Her festive edit this year also reflects that with the collection consisting of a wide range of chic and comfortable kurtas in dark and pastel shades. “Comfort and utility of the clothing take precedence over style and trend quotient, nowadays. Also, building a good relationship with clients is really important for them to keep coming back,” she tells us. Shagun, who has been in the fashion business for over 22 years and operates from her boutique in Dover Lane, realised how important it is to turn digital and have a strong online presence, especially in the post-lockdown era. We talk with the designer who is taking the digital route and exploring online retail opportunities by coming up with her label’s brand new website. Excerpts:

How fruitful has the digital medium been for your label?

A strong digital presence has become non-negotiable in today’s times and the pandemic reinforced that. We have recently launched our website and the response has been great with client enquiries and sales. In these times, social media also helped us stay connected with our clients and expand our retail base beyond the realms of the city and elsewhere too.

Do customers still prefer the online medium or are they now visiting the physical setup?

With the pandemic slowly waning out, thanks to speedy vaccination drives, we are witnessing a resurgence of footfalls in our store. I think, given a chance, people love trying on garments in trial rooms rather than shopping online. The experience of touching and feeling the fabric and putting it on before buying is irreplaceable. Hence the urge to visit stores can never be dampened.

Tell us about your new collection for men?

There are a lot of pastel colours coming up for men. Powder pink, sky blue and lilac are hot sellers amongst our clients with the evergreens being ivory and beige. In terms of silhouettes, light drapes and asymmetric cuts are in trend. Exquisite embroideries and surface embellishments are what make us stand out as a brand. Pintucks and pleating details are also simply adored.

Plans for 2022?

Our plan for 2022 is to ride the digital wave and expand our presence online to reach more people across the globe