The demand for fuss-free, chic and affordable jewellery has nudged conscious brands to shift from elaborate, heavy and expensive pieces to something more stylish, chic, wearable and sustainable. Everyday fashion has phased out the pricy yellow metal in favour of sterling silver and brass that are being given unusual forms and textures to appeal to the non-conformist souls. Priti Mandhana’s The Jewel Factor is one such brand and it offers a deluge of options under one roof. Their bespoke bracelets, earrings, rings and necklaces, make a statement without being blingy and over-the-top, elevating your everyday fashion effortlessly. Priti, who uses a lot of crystals, beads, pleather and sequence in her edits, takes us through her process. Excerpts:

The Jewel Factor exudes a youthful vibe. Tell us about its journey and design philosophy.

The Jewel Factor is an e-commerce brand that was born out of our love and passion for jewellery in April 2019. The idea behind the brand is to provide the customer with a wide range of jewellery, spoiling them with choices for all occasions and styles. We want to make experimenting with style more easily accessible and affordable. The designs are playful and versatile, taking care of all your jewellery needs.

What’s the new collection like?

Each collection that we launch caters to the sartorial choices of all types of women. For instance, some women are more into handmade pieces while some like them cleaner and are into geometric patterns. One would find a mixed collection across all our categories and also pieces that could be worn through the day and into the evening as well. We also have single statement pieces that would be ideal for a more relaxed wedding season.

Apart from sterling silver and gold plating, what are the other elements incorporated in the edit?

Our collection of crystal earrings is very popular. We use a lot of crystals in one segment of our jewellery and it works well with customers because it’s colourful, vibrant and sparkly. The pieces have a huge Indian influence on them yet they are modern. How pocket friendly is it? Being pocket-friendly is one of the key USPs of the brand. We want the brand to reach as many people as possible with customers frequently returning to our website to shop more jewels.

What are the future plans of the brand?

We are going to introduce our gifting section very soon. So, brides can approach us for their mehendi gifts. There are also plans for launching The Jewel Factor Luxe which will have destination wedding pieces and bridal jewellery.