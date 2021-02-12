Valentine’s Day isn’t just about candle-lit dinners anymore . So, whether you’re scheduling a game streaming date, or a staycation with your Gal-entines or even a fun dance night with your partner, you’d better dress right. If you’re ready to ditch the LBD’s in favour of something edgier, or androgynous, some deconstructed streetwear or something a little fusionistic, we’ve got you covered on all the high street and luxe picks you can explore on your last-minute wardrobe run:

Vizyon

Vizyon’s luxury streetwear line is made for the Gen-Z Valentines; the graphic tees, the bucket hats, the doodle jackets, utility hoodies (that also double up as a backpack) are just ready to be flaunted. And you’ll even find matching doodle-printed face covers to complete the look.

Price: Rs 2,499 onwards

Available online and at 23A, Ballygunge Pl, Ballygunge Place, Gariahat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019

Saundh

If you want to go for some desi drama, look no further than Saundh’s suzandori line which has some fresh new takes on patola and some pastel raw silk, mirror-embellished A-line kurta sets, superbly cut shararas, and some really chic saris. You can also go for some gorgeous organza silk anarkalis or embroidered pastel kurta sets, accompanied by gota lace dupattas from Saundh’s Nazm collection.

Price: Rs 8,995 onwards

Available at Bombaim

145 East

Nothing beats an edgy gamcha dress or some roomy gamcha dhoti bottoms by 145 East. Chances are you already have something by this indie brand in your wardrobe, but if you don’t, check out the newly released kotki palazzos and boyfriend shirts by the label.

Price on request

Available online and at 145, Jodhpur Park, Kolkata, West Bengal 700068

Aisha Rao

Aisha Rao’s pastiche prints has us drooling; the collection is an homage to Melbourne born artist Criss Canning's still lifes that depict Australia's rich flora such as Banksias, gumnuts, oriental poppies, tamarillos, persimmons and Madonna lilies in bold colours. The embellished organza shararas, drawstring skirts and smocked puff sleeved blouses are really versatile and ideal for a cocktail night

Price on request

Available at 85 Lansdowne, 85, Sarat Bose Rd, Dover Terrace, Kalighat, Kolkata, West Bengal 700026

Mr Ajay Kumar

The avant garde designer moved to Kolkata just a few months back and is already taking the city by storm with his floral bandhgalas, neon bombers and kilt trousers. His newest line Firdaus has some fantastic androgynous suits, fierce pocket squares and lace shirts, which is great of you’re headed to a singles house party this Valentine’s Day.

Price: Rs 7,999 onwards

Available at Dapper, 10 A&B, Wood Burn Park Rd, Kolkata, West Bengal 700020

Ambika Lal

Ambika Lal’s draped bodycon dress was a hit look at Varun Dhawan’s wedding cocktail night and chances are it can save your Valentine’s night look as well. The metallic high slit dresses, sari draped gowns and feather bustier numbers are exceptional picks.

Price on request

Available online