The Paris Fashion Week has released a preliminary schedule which confirms an assortment of live-streamed runway shows, fashion films and intimate in-person showcases. So far, ninety-three brands have joined the line up for Paris’ Autumn/Winter women’s ready-to-wear week, which is set to commence from March 1. And the fashion week will offer the first glimpse into Chloé's first products under creative director Gabriela Hearst, who replaced Natacha Ramsay-Levi last year, following Ramsay-Levi's four year-stint as the creative director of the French luxury fashion house

Hearst who is notably the first non-European to hold this title has her own eponymous luxury ready-to-wear label that just turned five. Chloe CEO Riccardo Bellini had revealed a few weeks back that Chloé was seeking B Corporation certification to advance its social and environmental performance. “What a brand stands for, its beliefs and values, will become as relevant as products and aesthetics,” he said. This could have furthered Hearst’s appointment as the creative director of the label since her eponymous Uruguayan label has been deemed one of the most environmentally conscious luxury goods companies in the world, and Hearst is famous for her keen craft-forward approach.

Incidentally fashion labels such as Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen were all absent from the schedule of the Parisian fashion week, however the listing is not final yet, and many designers are opting for independent showcases over industry-organised ones.