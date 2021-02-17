Lebanese fashion house Elie Saab has entered into a global licensing agreement with Blackbox Global Luxury Group (GLG), which specialises in the high-end segment of designer and contemporary wearables to launch the atelier's first-ever collection of Swiss-made timepieces. The luxury watch collection features 28 sleek 316L stainless steel numbers

The line will launch globally online for international sale and in-store for Spring/Summer 2021. Elie Saab's watch line incorporates some stylised elements native to the Middle-eastern culture; the Eayan, for instance, is a magic eye-shaped family of watches inspired by the “evil eye” that has its roots in the Ottoman culture. The Idylle Diamond number features 59 Diamonds on Bezel and Index and is flanked by sapphie crystals.

“The launch of Elie Saab Timepieces marks an exciting new chapter, where together we will bring the brand to women around the world, both life-long customers of the house and a new following. We are confident this shared vision will be a successful partnership for years to come," Blackbox GLG founder and chief executive Rico Pross said.