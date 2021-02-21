Mulling over last-minute bridal picks? Drop in at the curated wedding trousseau showcase, Kolkata Weddings, which is scheduled to be held on February 22 and 23 at Cafe Kathmandu. From premium bridal bling from homegrown jewellers like Pretios Jewelry, Avama Jewellers to fashion labels like Allur' by Divya Todi, Sari Ki Almari by Rashmi Chowdhury, Ekal Banaras, and even gifts and silverware, the exhibit is set to have it all.

Celebrity drape exert Dolly Jain will also share sari draping hacks, along with a makeover set-up by Carol's Hair and Care. For details call 9331004707

Date: February 22, 23

Venue: Cafe Kathmandu

Time: 11 am-8pm