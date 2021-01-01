To be human is to adapt and metamorphose. And REbuild is all about that process,” that’s how couturier Aditi Holani defines her SS’21 edit that was showcased at LFW this year. The city-based designer who has taken her thoughtfully-crafted pieces to global fashion shows, including a recent one in South Africa, honed her skills under ace designers like Alexander McQueen and Sophia Kokosalaki in London before launching her label Shoulder Lab by Aditi Holani in 2013. The women’s wear brand envelopes stimulating thoughts and philosophies and juxtaposes them with interesting styles that are free-flowing and edgy. Aditi, 34, gives us more insight into REbuild. Excerpts:

How was the experience of participating in the digital version of LFW?

It was a one-of-a-kind experience; remarkably different from the physical venue-based event. With the traditional method. we just had to focus on our collection, but the digital one entailed filming and coordinating with the models who were in different cities besides coordinating with the photographers. It was like launching a capsule collection for us. I employed five photographers for the shooting and since I approached 14 women of repute from the society, it was a humongous task. However, now, when I look back it gives me so much of satisfaction.

Tell us about your new collection REbuild?

REbuild is a narrative-driven collection bringing together 14 women from illustrious backgrounds who evolved with time. The entire collection is conceptualised on the human instinct to pick up the scattered puzzle pieces and interpolate them into something new. The motifs are inspired by puzzle pieces and jenga blocks and are used to display human perplexity. The silhouettes are relaxed and fuss-free and the textures do the talking with respect to the textiles and surface ornamentation. All our past collections have been integrated and redesigned into a new one.

The textiles look interesting. Where are they sourced from?

The textiles are from Aagor weaves of Ant Craft, headquartered in the Chirang District of Western Assam and involves over a hundred women weavers, largely from the Bodo tribe, holding on to the traditional crafts such as daorai mekhrep or dinkhiya. The collection in entirety aims towards a zero-waste policy and all our garments have been given a unique name that resonates well with the silhouette and the theme.

What’s next?

I am looking to foraying into the international buying market and participate in the virtual trade shows. We are also looking at adding a few verticals to our business which would give a voice to the Indian artisans