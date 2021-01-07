To no one's surprise, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is once again, saving desi dressing and this time with his line of accessories. The designer's newly launched impeccably finished bags from the urban nomad - coordinated classics line are edgy, discerning and exude a lot of homegrown glam. Sabyasachi's line of Nani Bucket bags especially is getting a lot of traction on social media. The pieces are silhouetted like vintage bucket bags but are more stylised in detailing and accents.

The Kutch coloured bucket bag, for instance, is crafted in tan leather with embroidery accented with printed quilted satin lining and also features satin 24K Gold platted medallion charms. Another solid-hued number in cacao brown leather is really versatile and one-of-a-kind. The Nani Bucket bags, in fact, can also be part of a bridal look, as Sabyasachi has featured them as part of his own bridal ensembles and has paired them with quirky florals.

Sabyasachi's Royal Bengal Minaudière in noir velvet, mulberry leather, Sahara gold leather and silver cashmere leather are also perfect for millennial cocktail fashion, as are his Calcutta Slings featuring a flap back styling, and gold-tone Royal Bengal Tiger carved brand logo and metal chain sling detail.