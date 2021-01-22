Their last collection, Enchanted Moors, spelt elegance in bold letters. The refined fabrics, alluring hand embroidery, soothing hues and fuss-free silhouettes made the festive wear more appealing. Continuing the sartorial momentum gracefully into 2021, Begum, the Delhi-based ethnic wear brand, started by a team of mother and daughters three decades ago, is planning an ode to spring with its upcoming line-up. Partners Sanjana Kapoor and Pankhuri Grover offer, “Begum celebrates heritage and craftsmanship on traditional silhouettes and our pieces can be best defined as summer personified with artisanal hand embroideries, hand appliqués and ancient techniques revived in the present-day handlooms”. The young entrepreneurs take us though the soon-to-be-launched collection.

How different will the new edit be?

For the upcoming Spring-Summer collection, we are focusing on playing with bright colours, something that is synonymous with the spring season. There will also be hand embroideries in candy tones on complementing bases and it will be a fitting ode to spring.

Are you sticking to the regular fabrics or explore others for this edit?

We usually use handloom fabrics that are easy on the skin and also on the soil. Fabrics like chanderi, cotton and mulmul that are sourced locally from small artisans all over the country, give our silhouette the desired elegance and flow. So, our fabrics for the spring edit will be no different. It’s the colour palette that will reflect freshness. We are using tones in pastels that deliver a softer demeanour to the ensembles.

What will the trend in ethnic fashion during the first quarter of 2021?

We believe ethnic wear will always have a strong foothold in the dressing sensibilities of Indian women. The only change is that women now conform to comfort wear and relaxing silhouettes than fussy formals. More and more women are gradually opting for familiar silhouettes and focusing on detailing and work that’s one of a kind.

What are your future plans?

We will continue to innovate and create new pieces of work that can be cherished and will remain timeless in the wardrobe. We have a presence in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad apart from Delhi, so we might consider expanding to other cities.

Price: Rs 7,000 upwards