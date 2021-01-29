Luxury Pret has had its work cut out in the last eight months; it was either utility or nothing, even when it came to Parisian tulle-en-masse, oversized flower accents or flamboyant bishop sleeves. Nidhi Yasha, who is more than just a dress-maker and has studied the varied aspects of costuming (Yasha’s firm The NY Studio is the only, dedicated 360 degree, specialty costume studio that has produced numbers for global cinema, including the Wong Kar Wai-produced period piece Xuanzang), confirms that though the need to dress up has resurfaced, mindless consumerism has not, for the most part.

“What I’ve been consistently feeling throughout last year is that my buyers want to engage with lesser in terms of quantity, which is also why they are looking to experience really premium products. I think the last year showed us that consumerism in itself can be a pandemic, and the whole value we try to establish as designers, the hard work we put into creating heirloom worthy pieces, that’s getting a lot of attention. Simply put, people want something that lasts longer, they want to own differently now,” Yasha shares.

The designer’s spring/summer 2021 line Waiting For Monet is all cascading fringed skirts, dreamy organza overlays, deep ruffled V-necks and similar folkloric silhouettes. The collection romanticises a very spirited and nuanced form of androgyny, while holding on to the joie-de-vivre of the high powered femme styling. “We’ve tried to create an ultra feminine feel, a sort of a break away from the mundane. Waiting For Monet is a mixed campaign of our last two collections, Pathway to Monet and Take Me To The Water, we’ve combined the two lines for this campaign. There’s a lot of dramatic ruffle play, voluminous sleeves etc; in a very dichotomous manner, we have really soft, feminine detailing with a lot of fierce, powerful and intense looks. We’ve used a lot of pure silks and pure blends with lightweight silks and linens; we also use luxurious satins, organza and charmeuse,” Yasha shares.

Jacquard blouse with balloon sleeves paired with a handloom silk skirt with scalloped lace details.

One of the looks from Waiting For Monet features a stunning silk douppion jacket with bishop sleeves, along with organza petal details and tube bead embroidery, the kind of edgy styling that pursues the ‘more is more’ mantra but not in a vacuous sense. Another pick from the designer lookbook features an organza floral cape jacket with 3D organza flowers and beaded fringes paired with a silk organza gypsy layered printed skirt, that plays with deconstructed androgyny. “I have this clientele that really vibes with a sense of androgyny and acknowledges that everybody has yin and yang sides to them, and relates to a balance between rebellion and romance. I’d like to think it’s also an embodiment of my work. There’s romance, but it’s also very edgy and rebellious and very millennial in spirit,” Yashi ventures.