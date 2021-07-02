Granny chic is winning big as pearls make their way into Zoom meetings

Pearls are seriously back in vogue, courtesy Harry Styles and BTS, and this time around the trend is all about inclusivity. Demi-fine jewellery labels like Tanzire are using pearls to ramp up a gender-fluid aesthetic, while homegrown artisanal brand Misho Designs has even introduced convertible tech accessories featuring nucleated keshi pearls. Be it simulated pearl variants, or margarite, trendy faux pearls or even chunky baroque picks, indie brands are mapping out ways to make pearls more wearable. Here are a few chic options to give you a headstart:

Dhora

Aavriti R Jain’s Jaipur-based luxury jewellery label Dhora attempts to meld Rajasthani design heritage with contemporary minimalism. The brand mainly uses cultured, freshwater pearls for many of their workwear-friendly pieces, and introduces metallic nuances to them.

Like this longline, 18-inch long chain featuring an oversized, freshwater pearl, an amethyst and a vintage asharfi medallion.

Priced at: Rs 3,700

Available at dhoraindia.com

Tanzire

Artisanal demi-fine jewellery label Tanzire just released a gender-neutral pearl collection in collaboration with Brazillian designer Rosalice Melo.

This pearl and gold chain featuring freshwater pearls can be fashioned into a long dangler, and can also be worn with a stud, if someone wants to style mismatched earrings.

Rs 4,199

Available at Tanzire.co

Lune

Jaipur-based artisanal label Lune has a range of easy, fuss-free pearl picks which have been curated to go with daywear.

These U-pin ‘huggies’, use baroque pearls suspended from elongated pin-like danglers. These earrings are available in 18kt solid gold and gold plated sterling silver, and are extremely pairable.

Priced at: Rs 9,450

Available at shoplune.com

Atelier Mon

Pearl and natural stones can make for an exceptional statement number if paired with something dressy. This boho chic number from Atelier Mon focuses on a monochrome memo; the double-finger ring features a white druzy stone, moonstone, zirconia and a single freshwater pearl.

Rs 2,800

Available at AterlierMon.com

Outhouse Jewellery

Kaabia and Sasha Grewal’s luxury label Outhouse Jewellery has a brand new line of wearable bling featuring edgy sculpted silhouettes and chunky pearls.

Their brand new line uses stylised keshi pearls; this pair of Pearls Des Celestle Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings string up baroque-style keshi pearls with chic metallic charms. Outhouse even has sleek optical chains made with oversized pearls.

Rs 10,850

Available at outhouse-jewellery.com

Radhika Agrawal

Faux pearls can get all kinds of exciting, as demonstrated by Radhika Agrawal’s Bella Bijou Feria line. This maximalist dangler is made-to-order and features Swarovski pearls, beads and crystals on a gold plated base along with ivory accents.

Priced at: Rs 7,000

Available at Ogaan.com

Amama

This vintage choker features faux pearls and intricate embroidery, and some light sequencing. It also has some coloured accents which make this piece quirky enough to work with a sari or a pantsuit.

Priced at: Rs 3,000

Available at amama.in

Misho

Suhani Parekh’s label Misho has introduced one-of-a-kind convertible air pods that come with a detachable keshi pearl cuff; the cuffs feature a loop that can support the pods and also work as standalone earrings. The cuffs have a 22-carat gold plated base and are made on pre-orders only.



Priced at: Rs 8,900

Available at mishodesigns.com