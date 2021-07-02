It’s all about the 80s in this new fun collection from Smugglerz Inc

You’ve clearly not been on social media for a while if you haven’t seen Smugglerz Inc somewhere on your feed! This fun casual wear brand based out of Mumbai and rooted in Tirupur is known for loungewear essentials (boxer shorts, lounge shorts, pajamas and innerwear) that are bursting with colour and available in several fabrics, fits and cuts — all focusing on comfort. We catch up with founder Sharan Karnani to find out about their latest collection.

What is your new collection about?

Our latest collection is called Back to the ’80s. Being 80’s kids, we are all the rage about that decade that defined our tastes and passions. This was a decade of big hair, big clothes, bold/happy colours and loads of confidence. It was a decade of invention and crazy innovation! We’ve taken all our favourite inspirations from this decade and built a range that’s rad and reminiscent of the era. We have Boomboxes, Mix Tapes, Tetris, Atari, Nintendo, Sega, Casio Watches, Box Trinitron Televisions and a lot more such prints.

How have you ensured that your apparel is more suited to the audience you cater to?

Loungewear and Sleep/Innerwear was always understated. Simple. Almost cookie cutter in its look across brands. Fairly consistent in its aesthetics. We wanted to break that. Be un-traditional in an expectedly traditional market. Our products are designed and developed around themes — these themes are derived from pop-culture and the aesthetics differ with each collection. This decision itself helped us filter out a chunk of the audience, and converge our focus towards a more young minded audience, looking for something different, who are not afraid to wear colours and quirky prints. The cheekiness of our brand brings them joy. These are our early adopters — they’re our tribe.

What can we expect from you next? Any new collections or are you expanding into a new range?

Next up is a collaboration with Warner Bros and DC Comics, this is a full fanboy moment come true. We will launch a range of DC Superhero inspired loungewear — each sub collection will be a limited edition.

Who would you like to see sporting your apparel?

Celebrities haven’t discovered us, just yet, but we’d love to get Ranveer Singh to try out our range.

INR 499 onwards. smugglerzinc.com

romal@newindianexpress.com

@elromal