Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company Skims is set to reach its biggest milestone yet. The label, which launched in 2019, is partnering with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Skims will design the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and loungewear for the athletes.

Kim shared a look into the capsule collection

“Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad. As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied. I traveled w[ith] my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner’s and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir (sic),” Kim Kardashian shared a personal anecdote as part of the announcement.

The line-up will reportedly feature T-shirts, tank tops, body shorts and leggings emblazoned with the words ‘Team USA’ and an image of the Olympic rings and American flag. The pieces would also be released by Skims as a capsule collection. Kardashian also shared images of American athletes modelling pieces from the Skims line, including, Paralympian Scout Bassett, track and field athlete Dalilah Muhammad, soccer player Alex Morgan, basketball player A’ja Wilson.