Papa Don’t Preach's twenty-eight piece Zsa Zsa Zsu edit wants to make the click-happy bridal party chicer; the celebration line's taffeta bralettes, edgy half lehengas, dupion balloon skirts and detachable sleeves offer an utility-first bridal aesthetic. “We use a lot of metallic charms, laser cut acrylics, 3D roses, beadwork and OTT pearls. We’ve played with a lot of fun skirts and taffeta which are my absolute favourites. For the first time we are going to sell our pieces as separates because people go gaga over our bralettes and they can re-use them more often. You’ll also see pre-stitched sarees with a lot of reflective sequins, our signature jumpsuits, we’ve added a lot of secret pockets and fantastic belts, crossover body bags,” Shubhika Sharma, the mind behind the label tells us. We caught up with the designer to explore the line better. Excerpts:

What is the design aesthetic you’ve focused on?

The collection is perfect for every celebration, especially weddings - from bridesmaids to the bride, mums and mums-to-be, Zsa Zsa Zsu‘s love is for everyone. We have tulle lehengas with reflective surfaces, fun yet structured pantsuits in silk and pre-stitched sarees with detachable draped capes, bridal lehengas in silk, signature half lehengas with pockets and waist belts - all in our signature 3D embroideries and playful silhouettes. The colour story will take you through a wild forest ripe with life with romantic pinks, blush nudes, fresh sky blues, moist greens, playful violets and neons.

Brick brown butterfly blouse and tulle lehenga

Tell us a little about the half lehenga. How did you come to think of it?

Papa Don’t Preach has always been rebellious, but not in usual ways. I feel like you need to respect the country and its culture as well. Keeping all that in mind, the only question I asked was ‘How can I do it differently?’ I wanted to make it more wearable and suited to new-age girls, who need their phones first and then their lipsticks. I created pockets, where you can slip in credit cards and phones and you don’t need to bother yourself with a bag. They are versatile and can be worn with a shirt tucked in or tied in a knot, you can wear it with bralette or a crop top. You can dress it down or dress it up very easily

What is the post-pandemic bride looking for?

I don’t think our bridal shoppers are looking for anything different, or cheaper, they still want something that helps them stand out. They want to be the life of their own party, they want all eyes on them. But in ways they have become more conscious about getting more out of one piece. We have always had an answer for the question, ‘how can we use this outfit later?’ This is something we’re really good at because we’ve planned every outfit as efficient, pairable separates, the crop tops and the bralettes can be worn on honeymoons and even post that, with white pants, culottes or fun skirts.

Available online

Price starts from Rs 44,800