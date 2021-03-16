Aurora, the Delhi-based premium fashion label Limerick’s AW’21 collection celebrates the advent of an invigorating new season, brimming with hope and optimism.

All set to showcase at the upcoming FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, this transeasonal edit, focuses on resort wear and also celebrates the rich craft and culture of our country, inspired by the 400-year-old art form of Pichwai that first originated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The word pichwai, literally means ‘that which hangs at the back', and refers to a resplendent form of pictorial textiles created for use as backdrops in shrines and temples.

The interplay of sheers, set against stark solids, bring to life luminosity and gentleness of spring in full bloom. Mixed crepes and organzas on unique silhouettes is a promise of transformation - the unfolding of a story, a new dawn. Sharp linear formations in sumptuous shades of turquoise, pink, purple, and navy find themselves juxtaposed against ancient artworks of lotuses, gently scattered around ponds and temples.