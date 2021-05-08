“2021 will be all about cautious optimism,” Chinu Kala, of accessories label Rubans, weighs in on the debate surrounding post-pandemic consumer spending. “Selling jewellery online has its challenges but nothing beats the comfort of ordering at midnight and receiving the product the next day, and the no-question asked return policies. Heavy duty jewellery contributes to 36% of our online sales and it is a testament to how customer behaviour has changed over time and how they have embraced buying serious jewellery online,” Kala adds.

A polki chandbali by Rubans

Rubans has one of the most expansive inventories at the moment. From modernist kundan to luxe cocktail bling and longwear-friendly silver, Rubans’s curation is exceptional. The label started out as a 36 sq. ft mall kiosk but in under a decade Kala seems to have identified the key elements of the virtual market space. We caught up with her to discuss her perspective on the digital shopping boom and the hottest trends of the upcoming season:

How has Rubans evolved since you started out in 2014?

Rubans started out as a kiosk at a Bengaluru mall in 2014 and in the last 7 years we have acquired over a million happy customers across the country, our portfolio includes over two thousand designs in various categories. In 2016 there was a massive internet boom in India and along came the ecommerce platforms that changed the whole face of retail. I was quick to realise that there was a tectonic shift waiting to happen in the way people were buying things, especially with platforms offering ‘no questions asked returns’ and superfast deliveries. We started our online business in 2017 and today 100% of our revenues come from the online space.

Tell us a little more about your approach to Kundan, since it’s so popular with millenials

I have always loved working on Kundan jewellery because of its richness and the history. It has been the jewellery of choice for Rajputana and royalty. We take inspiration from its heritage but create forms that work for today’s women. We experimented and incorporated pearl with our Kundan jewellery and that has been loved by our customers.

Handcrafted pachi kundan set

Tell us about your new line-ups Mridang and Inayat

Mridang features mesmerising oxidised silver coupled with mellifluous ghungroos. The bohemian-meets-regality vibe of this collection is super versatile and has been designed while keeping in mind the rustic and tribal influences that have dominated silver jewellery.

Inayat is a line of ethnic kundan for the upcoming festive season which is inspired by the traditional, handcrafted technique of kundan stone setting and meenakari. The elegance of intricate meenakari motifs translate into beautiful patterns of kundan which come together with trendy pastel hues, for a modern aesthetic.

What are bridal shoppers looking for this season?

Pastels colours like mint green, rose quartz pink, pastel yellow, and lilac are winning this season. Layering oversized chokers along with Rani haar is also a huge trend. Uncut Kundan is also a new favourite and antique temple jewellery is making a huge comeback.