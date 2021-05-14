Akshaya Tritiya is here and like every year Kolkata’s jewellery houses have come up with some of the most incredible collections of precious bling, coupled w/ith amazing offers and discounts to help you shop right this season. From elaborate premium diamond and gold jewellery, to bridal bijoux shopping and fine jewellery, this list has it all:

Sawansukha Jewellers

This Akshaya Tritiya, Sawansukha Jewellers offers a 100 per cent off on making charges and convenient shop-from-home facilities. Customers can also lock their rates for gold on this auspicious occasion. Visit sawansukha.com to know more. Call 9007299900.

PC Chandra Jewellers

PC Chandra Jewellers is offering a 25 per cent discount on jewellery making charges and a 10 per cent off on diamond and stone value. The jewellery house is offering a curation of heritage designs and contemporary masterpieces in gold and diamond jewellery. You can also explore their wedding collection that features gorgeous and elaborate gold jewellery.

B.C. Sen Jewellers

For Akshaya Tritiya B.C. Sen Jewellers offers a 20% off on making charges of Gold jewellery, a flat 8% off on diamonds and precious gems, customers can exchange old Gold for new hallmarked Gold jewellery and there will be no making charges on gold coins and bars.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

Senco Gold & Diamonds is making it easier for you to splurge on some premium jewellery as the jewellery house is offering convenient home services and video calling services so their customers can virtually browse through their collections. There's also Rs 150 off on per gram of gold jewellery.