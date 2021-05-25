Fashion never goes out of fashion. Cliché but true. And if you are among the fashionistas who remain up to date with the latest trend then you must check out the city-based fashion house Simaaya’s latest edit. Chic, comfortable and in the right volume to cater to the need of all kinds of fashionista, is what sums up the Easy Breezy edit.

The women wear label that launched its flagship store in 2005 at Elgin Road has rolled an edit that is wearable and that matches the bright hues of the season. From lightweight sari - traditional and modern, and salwar kameez to striking and contemporary co-ords and Kurti, one can find everything under one roof, for all occasion. The emphasis on pastel shades makes the colour palette of the edit more appealing.

The edit stays away from heavy work and concentrates on light detailing in the neckline, hem and sleeves, making it wearable on intimate functions at home. Those who love prints will be wooed by the vibrancy of floral prints and abstracts on the silhouettes of the ensembles.