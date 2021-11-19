Label Deepshika Agarwal’s new edit has stylised silhouettes

The highly-skilled techniques of craftsmanship melding harmoniously with stylised silhouettes is what makes city couturier Deepshika Tibrewal’s well-crafted pieces so desirable. Deepshikha’s womenswear brand, Label Deepshikha Agarwal, bridges the gap between classic and avantgarde ethnic wear and her style is all about rich Indian couture in regal fabrics replete with aweinspiring embroideries and embellishments. The latest edit weaves grandeur with striking fashion sensibility to make a statement. We find out more about the edit.

What can one find in this collection?

Our latest edit comprises saris, lehengas, gowns, drapes and the likes, playing with subtle embellishments, intricate thread embroidery and opulent zardosi work. We have also experimented with motifs of camels and playing cards. The collection lends a contemporary touch to varied textiles like silk and georgette, offering a perfect fusion of cultural and ethnic influences and contemporary designs that celebrate tradition and evolution.

Your last collection was all about sleeves, what’s your focus this time?

We try to stylise our garments in different ways, focusing on the sleeves, necklines and cuts. We also have garments with flared sleeves, full sleeves, raglan sleeves and the likes. Besides, we have introduced garments like draped gowns, lehengas, crop tops with pants, jackets and kurtis with various stylised cuts and drapes.

Did the brand switch to the digital platform during the lockdown?

Yes, we did switch to the digital platform during the lockdown and the pandemic. As consumers are social distancing and working from home, they’re spending more time online, luxury fashion brands have gotten more creative about how they engage with audiences and we are very happy with the positive responses that we have been receiving.

Future plans?

With many fashion conclaves happening in India and premier fashion shows also being held, the prospects are highly optimistic for us designers. I would definitely love to showcase my garments in the Lakmé Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week and I have started my preparations for the same.