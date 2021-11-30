Wedding special : Here's the ultimate gifting guide for your BFF

Party time:



It is one of the most special moments in your BFF’s life, and if you are looking to make it all the more exceptional, consider arranging an extravagant tailor-made pre-wedding party. And guess what, Absolutely Yushi’s sub-brand The Last Single Affair (TLSA) is here to make it easier for you, starting from arranging theme-based events to curating gifts for the bride and the groom. They also arrange customised gifts for the bridesmaids and groomsmen. So, pick your option from a perfect night out, an elegant bridal shower to a weekend getaway.

Price on request. absolutelyyushi.com

Be bedazzled!



Add a dash of dazzle to your friend’s pre-wedding events with Misho Designs’ exquisite range of handcrafted 22K gold plated jewellery. Their elegant Sterling silver pods are simply spiffy with sculptured earrings that double up as supports to hold the ear pods in place. Check out their Alpha Hoops range for gifting something with initials embedded in gold. There’s also a curated range of chains, necklaces and rings for men and women.

Rs 5,000 onwards. mishodesigns.com

Home sweet home:



Your search for classy bed and bath linens ends with Mumbai-based high-end label AA Living that has an extremely classy range of bed and bath linen, rugs and accessories. Make your best friend feel extra pampered with their assortment of home accessories. AA Living’s finest quality décor will add a touch of luxe to your BFF’s new abode. Choose from a variety of linen, furnishing and accessories and monogram them with your bestie’s initials!

Rs 6,000 onwards. aa-living.com

Scent of a woman:

The most intimate of them all, perfumes are always a great option for brides, especially if you have been buddies since childhood. Choose a bottle full of opulence from a bewildering range of fragrances. We love Bulgari’s Rose Goldea that is inspired by Cleopatra. To keep a feminine touch, it combines the base notes of radiant rose and musk topped by pomegranates, sandalwood and olibanum. Also, L’Interdit by Givenchy is for the one who defies convention. L’Interdit bottles a floral essence of orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose with dark undertones of vetiver and patchouli. Rs 7650 for 50ml Bulgari Rose Goldea(bulgari.com).

Rs 9,650 for 80ml Givenchy L’Interdit( givenchy.com).

Sip O’Wine:



You can never go wrong with a classic bottle of wine, but for a change, you can steal the show by arriving with Rombauer Chardonnay Magnum that offers a tantalising aroma of ripe yellow peach, meyer lemon and chamomile with hints of clove and vanilla. The flavours blend seamlessly, complemented by a creamy round-mouth feel that will leave your pal wanting more than a sip.

Rs 3,000 (approx). In select stores.

Eye worthy:



For the fashion-conscious bride-to-be, a pair of Chanel glass frames could do the trick for her dream wedding look. Pick from an assortment of frames, shades and styles. Ranging from timeless ovals to retro cat eyes to smart-looking pilot frames, you will surely be spoilt for a choice.

Rs. 25,000 onwardrs. chanel.com.

Right on time:



Gift your bestie something on her D-Day, something that will be etched in her heart forever. From jewellery inspired styles to sleek modern wear, find exquisite pieces of craftsmanship with Swarovski’s range of watches. The range provides timeless pieces that suit any outfit and occasion. Be it rose gold, silver, or red, these Swiss timepieces are sure to make a long-lasting impression.

Rs 16,900 onwards. swarovski.com