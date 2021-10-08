Refresh your wardrobe this season with the 20th edition of Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione a Diwali Special pop-up

Diwali calls for bright hues and lots of sparkles. And the 20th edition of Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s ‘Diwali special fashion and fine jewelry exhibition’ brings us that festive vibe. Expect 35 participants all under one roof. “This will be a grand Diwali edit and it will have everything that anyone wants to refresh their wardrobe for a wedding or corporate wear. This is a consciously curated showcase with all the fashion brands on board along with special gifting options as well,” says Arti Bagdy, the curator.

We shine the spotlight on the works of next-gen designers who are making their debut this year. Eka Stories from Mumbai (they create digital art that is converted to prints on fabrics) and Label Anurag Gupta from Delhi known for its collection of unique and functional clothing, have our attention. For festive wear featuring embroidered blouses, encrusted with gemstones and detailed with real gold zardozi thread work, head to Delhi-based Heritage by Pankaj S, whose work is inspired by 18th-century painter Raja Ravi Varma’s paintings. Luxury bespoke gifting brand Izhaar from Delhi is also making its debut at the pop-up.

While Ojasvini, Ragini Singhania and Spree are from Kolkata with collections that feature contemporary fashion, others in that category include Keerthi Kadire from Hyderabad and Aseem Kapoor (Delhi-based, LFW designer). For designer footwear there is Bottomline (Mumbai). Shree Jee Jewelers Jaipur and PC Totuka & Sons Jaipur promise to wow with jewellery and accessories. Also, see Simply Glassique (Chennai) for festival gifting options.

October 8 & 9.

10 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.

