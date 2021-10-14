Budding model Chanchal Roy wants to help the new talents of Bardhaman fulfil their glamorous dream

Budding model Chanchal Roy who has been making notable strides in the industry is building a strong platform for upcoming models of his hometown, Panagarh in Pashchim Bardhaman, West Bengal. The young talent who aces both ethnic and western looks for popular brands and who also pulls off bold shoots with equal elan has worked with a number of big brands in the city. He was spotted walking the ramp of Mister & Miss Bengal International recently and while he sets a goal to reach the top of the modelling world with his striking features and photogenic persona he is making the glam world more accessible to talents of the small town with his studio. Roy, who started his eponymous studio in 2019 that offers professional make-up and styling guidance tells us more about his passion project. Excerpts:

What is it that led to Chanchal’s?

Being from a 2-tier city I realised that there is so much potential in young people out there who at times fail to follow their dreams due to lack of resources. For basic level professional make-up or clothes, they have to travel to Kolkata, which is 150kms from here. Hence, I decided to open a studio that will facilitate their dreams. My main aim is to influence people through my work so that they can embrace fashion wholeheartedly. My team organises creative shoots, where they choose the models, get them ready in the best makeup, jewellery and apparel and then shoot pictures.

Tell us about your make-up portfolio.

There are eight different kinds of bridal make-up that we offer. From heavy bridal make-up to neutral ramp-ready look and portfolio shoot make-up to different hairstyles, we have it all.

Apart from make-up what else is on offer at Chanchal’s?

Since we want Chanchal’s to be a gateway to the fashion world, we have jewellery as well which are sourced from different places and designers. And they include semi-precious, gold-polished, traditional and even contemporary and modern jewellery. My studio is an amazing place where you can also find beautiful statement jewelleries. You can either buy or can rent it for any occasion.

Since clothes form an important part of the fashion world, what do you have to offer there?

Since I have worked with a lot of popular brands in Kolkata and other cities, I have plans of getting their edits so that the budding models have direct access. Also, I will try and give my own touch to a few clothes.

Future plans?

We are making progress slowly and steadily but there’s still a long way to go. On the personal front, I want to keep growing as a model. I have done a lot of work with different brands but I am hungry for more. Whether it's an ethnic or western portfolio or bold shoots, I have done it all with elan. As for my studio, I want it to be a one-stop shop for all fashion needs so those budding models won’t have to give up their dreams or keep struggling.