Call of the couture world

Chennai has often enough been found lacking in the arena of bespoke fashion and couture culture. Even as the past few years has seen several players attempt to fill this gap in luxury, adding to the numbers is Harsh and Kirti Agarwal with the brand new Pronte Costura by Label Kiarsh. Set in a quiet lane in Kilpauk, the boutique is set to fulfil all your luxury apparel needs, from ethnic wear ensembles to fusion statement pieces, wedding extravaganza to everyday fashion.

Harsh and Kirti, both with an education from London College of Fashion, bring in their talent to design and customise too. There’s also an exclusive collection in the making. How would this stand out from the other high-fashion offerings in the city? It comes down to the fabric and the way they use, it seems

“We don’t use any type of mixed fabrics. We also import fabrics that are used by the likes of designers of Manish Malhotra (and brands like Versace abroad). And our concept is minimalistic luxury. The quality, the styles and patterns you see will be our distinctive point,” shares Harsh. Besides for use at the boutique, they bring in fabrics and provide them to other designers in the city too. They have already established collaborations with 20 such creatives.

“In our fabrics, we use a mixture of prints and (embroidery/thread) work together. What I’m wearing right now is a suit; suits you generally consider to be officewear. But, I have created a drape here and it has some work. So, this you can even wear to a wedding. That’s what we are trying to create,” chimes in Kirti. The label is open to customisation.

Two-three years down the line, they plan to make the store sustainable in terms of all the fabrics they use. The focus would be on organic fabric or recycled materials. In the short term, the place is set to host a cafe and a furnishing section.

The store recommends visits by appointment. For details, visit Instagram: labelkiarsh