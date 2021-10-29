Here’s what Kolkata jewellery houses are offering for Dhanteras

This Dhanteras Kolkata’s jewellery houses are lining up the most incredible offers to help you splurge right. This is a great time to buy practical occasion wear pieces that can serve you well for the oncoming wedding season. Leading jewellery houses like B Sirkar Johuree, PC Chandra Jewellers. B.C. Sen jewellers are offering an efficient retail experience and impressive collections that line up heritage-inspired jewellery, authentic jadau and even some elaborate temple jewellery. Here are the best picks:

Diwansons Jewellers

This elite brand is also celebrating its 22nd year in the city across its three Kolkata showrooms in Park Street, City Centre I and City Centre 2 by displaying a variety of collections in gold, antique set, kadas, polki sets and diamond jewellery. play gamers and get discounts on making charges and also on diamond jewellery purchase.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

Senco Gold & Diamonds is making it easier for you to splurge on some premium jewellery. The brand announced their Dhanteras Dhanvriddhi Festival that is offering assured free gold on buying platinum, 20% discount on making charges of platinum jewellery, a 5% cashback with SBI Credit card and an assured gift on card payments for jewellery purchase.

Till November 7

B.C. Sen Jewellers

B.C.Sen Jewellers has introduced the Dhanalakshmi Utsva that offers customers a flat 25% off on making charges of gold jewellery, a flat 10% off on diamonds and other precious gems, they can exchange old gold for new hallmarked gold jewellery and there are no making charges on gold coins and bars.

Till November 4

The House of MBj

The House of MBj’s festive edit is an ode to royalty. The collection ranges from intricately handcrafted bridal pieces that include choker sets, rani haars, bracelets, bangles encrusted with emeralds, pearls and rubies to arresting polki necklaces, beautiful kadas, and envious danglers. There is also an exclusive selection of limited-edition jewellery pieces that are guaranteed head-turners. Think divine chandbalis embellished with pearls and diamonds; dazzling chandelier earrings; dainty bangles; unconventional animal motif-inspired peacock kadas; chunky cocktail rings and bracelets; and heavy chokers studded with a mesmerising mix of rubies, emeralds, pearls, and diamonds.

Till November4

B Sirkar Johuree

Kolkata-based jewellery house B Sirkar Johuree is offering up to 30% discount on gold making charges, 12% discount on diamond jewellery, 10% discount on gemstones and a free gift with every purchase

Till November 4