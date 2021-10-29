Make a statement with Bani Pasricha’s modish pencil silhouettes and boater-style hat 

Bani Pasricha’s modish pencil silhouettes and boater-style hats took the London Fashion Week by storm recently; the apparel maker has been steadily balancing in-person sales and virtual experience and Pasricha’s balanced, inclusive vision may just be the future of selling homegrown couture. The designer also feels fashion is asking for more from its consumers after a difficult few months

“The emotional side to this industry and couture especially has been emerging, it's what I feel after returning to the runway after almost 18 months,” Pasricha says. The designer also broke down some pointers for shopping for off-the-runway pieces:

How did your first post-pandemic show (LFW) go? Do you think offline shows have experienced a change vis-a-vis format, engagement or design?

Well yes, the live audience has been curtailed to a lesser number; it now consists of a slightly more relevant audience. However, people are now engaged online more than ever before. The fashion industry will never stop but just the modes of reach are evolving.

How do you feel about digital showcases?

Digital shows have their own charm. You could always convert a show into a fashion movie as we did for our special THE PHARAOH’s edition. Audience reach is different and higher as you could always send an online link for someone to explore.

Tell us about your newest line, especially the colours you’ve used…

Our newest line is hugely inspired by the multifaceted nature of women. They can be bright, powerful, radiant and still be nurturers. I really hope it elevates this aspect of femininity

Tell us about the fabrics and detailing you’ve used

A few of the fabrics are organic, not all of them though. We are trying out best to move towards organic fabrics. As per handiwork, we have used flower embellished sequins, pearls and of course, our main accessory is THE HAT!

How do you think couture has changed in the last year?

Every client would still like to experience the touch and feel of what they are buying. But the pandemic has shifted perspectives towards big purchases. It has become more meaningful and now it comes with its own message. At least this is what I could observe at the London Fashion Week.

