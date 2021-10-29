Mannat Gupta’s unconventional cuts adds oomph to intimate events  

Don’t let Bollywood fool you; there’s no reason why you can’t walk into a Diwali card party in a pleated bustier instead of a fussy lehenga. Stylised, meticulous textures are in this season, and designers like Mannat Gupta are working with a sense of modernity that is fluid, progressive and also geared towards minimalism. Gupta’s take on the classic halter neck, her cross-back chiffon high slit number or even her functional wardrobe staples have been designed to make an impact at intimate events.

“By using solid colours and manipulating the fabric with pleats and ruches, we have tried to create depth and texture in each piece. There is a cut and opacity play in most of our pieces, and our silhouettes are minimal and structured, yet flowy,” shares Gupta. The designer broke down the adaptable styling in her Beyond collection that allows you to dress like yourself.

Tell us about the Beyond collection...

Beyond draws inspiration from Mark Rothko’s paintings, famously known as ‘multiforms’. The minimal language in Rothko’s artwork is what appealed to us and it inspires our philosophy as well. Like most thinkers, we also believe that Rothko was trying to create a sense of space for his viewers.

Have your design strategies changed post the pandemic?

Our design strategy has not changed that much, we have always followed the made-to-order mode of production because we believe it is a great way to avoid overstocking. We produce two collections every year: spring/summer and fall/winter and each collection entail a minimum of 15 to 20 looks.

Tell us about the fabrics you're working with...

For Beyond, we used a mix of fabrics, lightweight and heavyweight; cotton, chiffon, wool, satin crepe, georgette crepe, faux leather, etc. This was our first time testing and working with any sort of leather. It was challenging but fun and the result turned out to be fruitful. For our upcoming collection, we are working with similar fabrics again such as silk crepe, net, artificial leather, cotton, wool, organza, etc.

What are the kind of contemporary pieces that sell for Diwali?

A lot of people shop are looking for our pieces for Diwali parties, cocktails, and rehearsal dinners. We play around with pleats in unconventional ways, clean cuts, and silhouettes which makes our pieces very unique, especially in the Indian market. We have received a great response for the same from the international market and we hope to continue to grow our consumer base around the world.

